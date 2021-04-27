Georgia deputy hoping to find kidney donor who can save his life

He said the disease has taken a toll on his life and is barely able to get up in the mornings.

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy in Early County is pleading for a living kidney donor to come forward and help him live life again.

Sgt. James Kimble is a criminal investigator with the sheriff's office and took to social media in hopes that the news will spread and he will find a match.

Kimble has stage five kidney disease that's causing his kidneys to not function properly.

"Dialysis treatment will help my kidneys to function and extend my lifespan a little longer but getting a kidney transplant will offer me a healthier, longer and normal life," Kimble wrote.

He said the disease has taken a toll on his life and is barely able to get up in the mornings.

"I want to be healthy AGAIN!!! I look forward to the day that I am not tired, unwell, and just be able to enjoy life to the fullest. A living donor can save my life," he wrote.

Kimble said he is looking for someone with type O blood and hopes that people will share story.

"By far asking another person to consider donating a kidney to me is difficult, but it greatly improves my chances of getting a transplant. But by getting a deceased donor kidney could take up to four or five years. I know this is a huge request but I have devoted so much of my life to making a difference for my family, friends, and community. By receiving a kidney would special to us all."