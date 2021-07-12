Students earn points to give holiday gifts to others

COVID restrictions couldn't stop Earn2Give from making the holidays magical for elementary students who earn points all year to get holiday gifts for family members.

ATLANTA — For 12 years, thousands of Atlanta inner-city elementary school children have learned the importance of giving to others and the impact it can have on their families. Through the Earn2Give program, students can earn points throughout the year, then trade them in for holiday gifts. This year more than 60 Volunteers worked for days to prepare a gift shopping surprise for the student body at Harper-Archer Elementary.

For more than a decade, hundreds of Atlanta inner city elementary school students - earning points all year long - reached a magical day in December. They were joined by a personal volunteer shopper. Using their earned points, they excitedly picked out holiday gifts for their moms, dads, sisters, brothers and grandparents, but nothing for themselves.

First known as Project Gift, the program is now called Earn2Give. Then, the onset of COVID-19 forced a sudden and abrupt halt to the live shopping day. But that didn't stop the scores of Earn2Give volunteers. This year at Harper-Archer Elementary they found another way.

More than 60 volunteers joined forces at the school. Armed with individual tally sheets for each student, totaling the points and naming each family member, the volunteers set out to personally shop for the students.

They went from table to table brimming with toys, sporting equipment, jewelry, handbags, games, stuffed animals and lots of other gifts. Then, each gift was wrapped and labeled with the family member's name.

Marshall McClusky has been volunteering for Earn2Give since it started.

"Behind the scenes we are still the elves. We are still packaging smiles at this point. They enjoy the opening of the packages and it's still magical, " he said.

And for Maurice McClusky Jr. its an event he wouldn't miss.

"Anytime to give back to the community, families. It's all worth it and a blessing to be able to come out," he enthusiastically added.

Harper-Archer Elementary School principal Dr. Dione Simon says there are many ways to earn points.

"Attendance is a part of that point system. They are prepared. They are being real trailblazers. They are being bold, loving, accountable, zealous, empathetic and they are showing integrity and demonstrating their character." she said.

The message that students can only shop for family members and not themselves is a strong one.



"Children are used to parents and family members giving gifts to them, now with Earn2Give it flips, and the children give to their parents and family." said Earn2Give volunteer Helen Carlos.

It is a sentiment echoed by volunteer Susan Higley.

"Giving something to someone else makes you feel good so they are having that experience," she said.

With Earn2Give focusing on Atlanta inner-city public schools, the students at Harper-Archer Elementary--more than 670 of them--will go home this year with gifts for every member of their family.

With 677 bags stuffed with wrapped family gifts, the 4rh graders were first to the gym.

"You've earned the opportunity to give every member of your household a gift, and I want to say congratulations to you and how does this make you feel?" Dr. Simon said.

"Good, better than good, happy, excited, awesome and terrific," she added. The students all agreed and cheered.

It was a day the students and the volunteers, that they wont see in person this year, will all long remember.

As Dr. Simon emotionally added, "Just grateful, really, truly grateful."



And next year, Earn2Give plans to go back to Harper Archer. But, this time hopefully with "live shopping."