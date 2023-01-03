2.3 magnitude earthquake strikes central Georgia, third one in 3 months

The earthquake happened south in Milledgeville, Ga. just south of Eatonton. Residents in the northern end of Lake Sinclair may have felt a small rumble.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Residents in central Georgia may have felt a slight tremble after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake took place Tuesday morning.

The earthquake happened in Milledgeville, just south of Eatonton. Residents in the northern end of Lake Sinclair may have felt a small rumble.

Last October, two small earthquakes happened just eight hours apart from each other in the same region, lying along the borders of Putnam and Baldwin Counties. These earthquakes had similar magnitudes, with the first one measuring 2.3 and the second measuring 2.2.

According to 11Alive's sister station 13WMAZ, the quakes tend to happen along the Brevard fault zone in Northwest Georgia but can occur near central Georgia's Lake Sinclair where water levels fluctuate.