2.3 magnitude earthquake felt in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Georgia woke up to a slight rumble on Sunday morning -- and no, it wasn't thunder.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:33 a.m. about nine miles north of Milledgeville in central Georgia.
The earthquake was very shallow and showed a depth of zero miles, data from the USGS showed.
