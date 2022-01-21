x
2.6 magnitude earthquake rattles north Georgia

Did you feel it?

A small earthquake shook north Georgia overnight.

According to a United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The agency said the shake happened just 16 kilometers northeast of Eton in Murray County.

People in Gilmer County felt the shake too. A Facebook post from the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office urged people in the community to only call 911 unless there is a true emergency.

"Yes, we all just felt an earthquake!" the social media post reads.

YES, we all just felt an earthquake!! (M 2.6 NNE of Eton, Ga) No need in calling into 911 to tell us, unless you have a true emergency. #gilmersheriff

Posted by Gilmer County Sheriff's Office - Georgia on Thursday, January 20, 2022

