2.6 magnitude earthquake rattles north Georgia

Did you feel it?

A small earthquake shook north Georgia overnight.

According to a United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The agency said the shake happened just 16 kilometers northeast of Eton in Murray County.

People in Gilmer County felt the shake too. A Facebook post from the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office urged people in the community to only call 911 unless there is a true emergency.

"Yes, we all just felt an earthquake!" the social media post reads.