East Coweta High School student reshares threat on social media, sheriff says

"The actual threat was made to a school in another Georgia jurisdiction," the sheriff's office said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An East Coweta High School student reshared a threat on social media that was made in another district Friday, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

A Coweta County School Resource Officer was alerted by a concerned East Coweta High School parent about "a potential school shooting threat made on social media," the sheriff's office said.

The threat did not specifically mention any Coweta County School, but the sheriff's office said its Criminal Investigations Unit was made aware of the social media post and deputies began to investigate.

"This student had taken a screenshot of the original threat and reposted it to his Instagram. The actual threat was made to a school in another Georgia jurisdiction," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "That jurisdiction was aware of the threat and had already taken action to ensure the safety of the students at their school."

11Alive has reached out to officials for more information about if the student will face any charges.

This comes after several metro Atlanta schools responded to other threats on Friday.

Atlanta Public Schools officials said that the district was "on alert" but that there were no lockdowns after multiple schools received a threat.

In Douglas County, the sheriff's office also responded to Lithia Springs High School to clear a threat. In Cobb County, officials said Hillgrove High School had a "larger than usual police presence" to investigate a possible threat.

11Alive obtained a screenshot of one written threat specifying today's date, May 5, 2023, but not mentioning a specific school. In late 2021 schools around the country were interrupted after a threat, which also did not mention a specific school, circulated on TikTok.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said: "The GBI is monitoring the activity via our fusion center (GISAC) and remains in constant communication with our local, state, and federal partners."

Several schools across Tennessee this week dealt with what the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported as active shooter hoax calls.

Cobb officials said Friday they were "aware of a nationwide pattern of false rumors being intentionally spread by students today in districts across the country."

"These false rumors are impacting school operations in a number of our schools, as well as districts across the metropolitan area, and across the country. As always, we take every report of a threat, or rumor of a threat, seriously to help ensure our schools are secure and our students are safe," a Cobb County School statement said. "Our highest priority continues to be the safety of our students and the security of our campus.”

11Alive's TEGNA sister stations in cities including San Antonio, Minneapolis, and Greensboro, N.C. similarly reported threats to schools in their areas on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.