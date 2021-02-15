Atlanta Fire crews pushed back as intense flames ravage East Lake home

The fire was so hot that, at one point, crews were forced out until they could get the flames under control.

ATLANTA — Fire crews are still mopping up hot spots after a fire ripped through a home in Atlanta's East Lake community on Sunday evening.

Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford said that the fire happened on W. Pharr Road NE near the cross street with Daniel Ave NW. The fire became so intense, at one point, that crews had to fall back to get it under control as flames arose through the roof.

Further complicating efforts was the report that there was ammunition in the home. As a result, Stafford said crews had to take precautions on that side of the home.

Video from the scene shows several firefighters still on the scene and a heavily charged and damaged home. Despite the damage, Stafford said there were no reported injuries at the time.