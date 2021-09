EAST POINT, Ga. — An East Point 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Friday evening, police said, after she was accidentally shot by an 18-year-old.

The injuries described to the girl were described as not life-threatening.

Police did not provide further details about how the incident occurred. The East Point Police Department said it is "currently working the case and will be working to identify the shooter, investigate the incident, locate the shooter, and bring charges as needed."