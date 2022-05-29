Person struck, killed on MARTA tracks forcing rail shut down, officials say

The agency is using buses to transport riders to the next station.

ATLANTA — A person was struck and killed on the MARTA tracks Sunday morning forcing a shutdown at the East Point station.

At around 6:30 a.m., a person on the northbound trackway was struck and killed by a train that was approaching East Point Station, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The medical examiner was on the scene as of 9 a.m. They said "once the scene is cleared, rail service through the area will resume."

A bus bridge has been established from College Park to Lakewood. Northbound trains are stopping at College Park and southbound trains are stopping at Lakewood.

Riders can also get a $15 Lyft credit by way of MARTAConnect.