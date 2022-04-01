Rooming house in East Point goes up in flames with 15 people inside

It happened early Tuesday on Norman Berry Drive near Cheney Street.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A large home that houses multiple people went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Firefighters said 15 people were displaced.

East Point Fire and College Park Fire departments responded to scene on Norman Berry Drive near Cheney Street around 3 a.m.

Fire officials called it a "rooming house," known to be a large home with multiple rooms that are generally rented out individually.

Flames could be seen through the roof as officials continued to put out the fire nearly two hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation, they said.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.