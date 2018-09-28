EAST POINT, Ga. -- A judge set bond for a former East Point officer accused of inappropriate sexual contact with four different victims.

Richard Gooddine entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday.

One of the victims is only 15 years old. She alleged the then-officer sexually assaulted her in his squad car for hours.

The girl's mother initially telephoned 11Alive News and said her daughter was molested by Gooddine after an alleged traffic stop.

The teen was headed to Waffle House with two others early one morning. when she said the officer ordered the teenager out of the car and told the others that she was breaking curfew since she was 15. The teen's family claimed Gooddine took the girl to a park and forced her to perform sexual acts for hours.

After the teen was taken home, told her mother what happened and they went to the hospital,

While the teen was being examined, hospital security confirmed that Gooddine -- in his police uniform -- showed up at the hospital, looking for for the girl. According to the victim's mother, the security escorted Gooddine out of facility.

East Point Police fired Gooddine after an internal affairs investigation found he had "violated multiple departmental policies and procedures."

Thursday, a judge set his bond at $500,000.

