39-year-old critically hurt after argument leads to shooting, DeKalb Police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A 39-year-old man is critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting along East Chapel Way in Decatur Friday evening, according to DeKalb Police.
The police department said officers responded shortly before 8:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of East Wesley Chapel Way. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man lying in the street who had been shot.
Investigators believe the victim was involved in a verbal argument with a group before the shooting took place, the police department said.
11Alive had a crew at the scene who saw crime scene tape up behind the Dollar General.
DeKalb Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
