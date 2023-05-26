39-year-old critically hurt after argument leads to shooting, DeKalb Police say

11Alive had a crew at the scene who saw crime scene tape up behind the Dollar General.

DECATUR, Ga. — A 39-year-old man is critically hurt after an argument led to a shooting along East Chapel Way in Decatur Friday evening, according to DeKalb Police.

The police department said officers responded shortly before 8:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of East Wesley Chapel Way. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man lying in the street who had been shot.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in a verbal argument with a group before the shooting took place, the police department said.

DeKalb Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.