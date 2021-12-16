14-year-old facing felony charges following Eastside High School terroristic threats

The teenager is now facing two felony charges.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A teenager has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against Newton County's Eastside High School. Now the 14-year-old is facing felony charges.

"Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office take every terroristic threat made against students and staff of the Newton County School System very seriously." The Newton County Sheriff's Office said on social media. "Unfortunately, this is today’s world, and the Sheriff’s Office will make every effort to ensure the safety of all students and staff."

On Dec. 14, the Newton County Sheriff's Office brought a 14-year-old into custody. The teenager had allegedly threatened both students and staff at the high school. They now face one count of disrupting public school and one count of terroristic threats and acts, both felony charges.

