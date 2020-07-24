8-year-old boy hit in shoulder, teen grazed in shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

Here's what we know so far.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child has been hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder at a DeKalb County apartment complex, Friday. A teen was also grazed in the shooting, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. off of Eastwyck Road at the Eastwyck Village Apartments.

Police are still gathering information, but say that the child, an 8-year-old boy, was with a 17-year-old when the shooting happened. The teen was also hit, police said.

DeKalb County Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his "moderate" injuries.

Police are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting. So far, police said no suspects have been arrested.

Meanwhile, this has been at least the third child to be shot in the metro Atlanta area in this month alone. Back on July 4, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner died after an armed group of people shot at the car she was riding in near the University Avenue exit off of I-75/85. Days later, a 9-year-old was shot in the East Atlanta Village after gunfire broke out in a crowd. He survived his injuries.