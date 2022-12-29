FBI offers $10K reward in vandalism case of Warnock, MLK's Ebenezer Baptist Church

A group is accused of tagging the church with a message seemingly protesting the Supreme Court's ruling: "If abortions aren't safe, neither are you."

ATLANTA — The FBI on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to any arrests in a vandalism case at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The Bureau said in a public notice that the church, which is pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and was the church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King, Jr. preached, was vandalized in July following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

The FBI said it happened late on July 3, which was a night that followed protests in Atlanta against the Roe decision.

The Bureau identified a group of 10 people, all dressed in black, who were walking around the area of Ebenezer Baptist in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood that night.

FBI offers a $10k reward for info, arrest, and conviction of suspects responsible for the vandalism. Camera's captured the group vandalizing Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary. Call 1800-Call-FBI or send tips to https://t.co/mgzWaqRnkn. pic.twitter.com/o2xsXCNtH9 — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) December 29, 2022

"The group stopped in the location by the church where spray paint was later discovered," the FBI said in a release. "The group then walked together to a concealed area, and re-emerged without the dark clothing. The group then split up, and four of the individuals went in one direction and six of the individuals went in another direction."

The FBI released security videos from the night showing the group as they walked around. It does not show the moment the graffiti was tagged onto the church.

