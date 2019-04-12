HAMPTON, Ga. — Atlanta Motor Speedway president Ed Clark will step down from his post after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in March, officials announced on Monday.

Clark’s longtime career in NASCAR will soon draw to a close after spending 44 seasons in the motorsports industry, with the last 27 years at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is the second-longest tenured employee at Speedway Motorsports Inc. behind founder Bruton Smith.

Clark, 64, joined the company in 1981 working in the public relations department and six years later was promoted to Vice President of Events at America’s Home for Racing.

Smith chose Clark to be his General Manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1992 and three years later received the president title as well. While former assistant general manager Brandon Hutchison was promoted to general manager last year, Clark remained as president at the facility.

