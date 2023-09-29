SweetWater brewery raffling off Ed Sheeran's guitar from impromptu show for charity

ATLANTA — A little piece of Atlanta music history will be raffled off to raise money for a camp that specializes in serving children diagnosed with disabilities and life-challenging illnesses.
SweetWater says it's raffling off the guitar that Ed Sheeran used for an impromptu show at the brewery back in May before he played a larger concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Sheeran poured beers for fans and then took to the small stage at the Atlanta brewery in an intimate - and epic - moment for the patrons on hand that day.
The guitar - which Sheeran also signed - will now be given away in the raffle, with tickets available up to Oct. 15. They can be purchased at the SweetWater taproom at 195 Ottley Drive.
The money from the raffle will go to Camp Twin Lakes, which hosts thousands of children and their families each year offering "fully adaptive, medically supportive, and deeply impactful camp experiences... helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood."
