ATHENS, Ga. — A longtime Athens-Clarke County firefighter and paramedic died after a yearslong battle with cancer, the department announced on Wednesday night.

"It is with true regret and heartfelt sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our own. Lieutenant Eddie Farmer, after courageously battling with cancer for many years, has passed away this morning," the department said. "His hard work and dedication to this community knows no match."

Farmer also served as the department's training lieutenant from 2014-18, a role in which he was responsible for training new recruits. According to the agency, he's responsible for having trained 30% of the department's current staff. He also served as a paramedic for hospitals in Athens.

"Eddie touched the lives of many. He was a kind and generous person," the department's Facebook post said. "What stands out to most people was his inner strength and eternal optimism. He never let things keep him down although he fought a battle that most of us couldn't relate to. Courage is a quality that all firefighters try to display, but few have demonstrated this quality quite as much as Eddie did."

The department added that "nothing would hold a candle to the love that he had for his family."

"Those of us that knew him and worked with him will never forget him. We will always treasure his time with us," the department said.