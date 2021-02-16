3 killed in Paulding County wreck were just 12, 15 and 21 years old

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A young man and two boys lost their lives in a tragic car accident Monday night in Paulding County.
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) was called to the crash on Dallas Nebo Road at Westwick Place at around 8:50 p.m., they said.
Following an investigation, GSP officials said the driver of a BMW was traveling south on Dallas Nebo Road when it overcorrected while navigating a curve.
The vehicle crossed the center line and was struck on the passenger side by a pick-up truck, the GSP report said.
The driver of the BMW, 21-year-old Edgar Manrique Mendonza and the passengers, Kevin Mendoza, 15, and Melvin Espinal, 12, were deceased at the scene due to injuries from the crash, the GSP said.
All three victims were residents of Douglasville, Ga.