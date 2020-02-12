Wall of Edgewood building collapses day after large crack appears

The cause of the crack is still under investigation.

ATLANTA — The wall of an Edgewood building has collapsed, a little more than a day after it was evacuated after a large crack developed.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to the building in the 400 block of Edgewood, at the corner of Boulevard - housing the Edgewood Diner and the former Sound Table Bar - after getting reports of the crack.

But, on Wednesday, Atlanta Fire said the wall gave way and collapsed, exposing the building's insides.

Officials said no one was hurt in the collapse, according to officials, as the building and affected businesses were evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

