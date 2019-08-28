ATLANTA — Friends and family will gather Wednesday to mourn three lives lost in an inexplicable tragedy their community is still struggling to make sense of.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church in southwest Atlanta for siblings Erin Edwards, 20, Chris Edwards II, 24 and their mother Dr. Marsha Edwards, 58.

The mother is believed by police to have killed the children in a murder-suicide.

Prior to the funeral, brief memorial services will be hosted by Jack and Jill of America from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., and the Camilla Rose Chapter of The Links from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Chris Edwards II was a digital content for manager for the City of Atlanta and Erin Edwards was a Boston University journalism student who interned this summer at WNBC in New York. The brother and sister were seen as promising young media professionals with bright futures.

Dr. Marsha Edwards owned and operated a medical equipment supply company and had an extensive history in the Atlanta medical community.

They are survived by the children's father and Marsha Edwards' former husband, Dr. Christopher Edwards, himself a prominent Atlanta surgeon who is a board member both at the Atlanta Housing Authority and Morehouse School of Medicine.

The apparent murder-suicide case has shocked those who knew the family.

Up to the day that the bodies were discovered, no one had mentioned seeing any signs of trouble, and Marsha Edwards, who kept an active social media profile, had posted a loving message about her children.

A scholarship has been established in honor of Christopher Edwards II at his alma mater. Donors can make checks payable to Elon University, with the subject line reading "One on One Sports in Honor of Christopher Redding Edwards, II." Checks can be mailed to Elon University, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, NC 27244.

A donation may be made in honor and memory of Erin Edwards to The Posse Foundation. Donations can be sent digitally at this link.

According to its website, the Posse Foundation is designed to expand the pool from which colleges and universities can recruit from individuals with diverse backgrounds, help build more interactive campuses so they are more welcoming for people from all backgrounds and ensure that these students achieve once on campus.

In memory of Marsha M. Edwards, the family has established a fund at the Morehouse School of Medicine’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute in The Kennedy-Satcher Center for Mental Health Equity.

Donations can be mailed to: Morehouse School of Medicine, Office of Institutional Advancement, 720 Westview Drive, S.W., Atlanta, GA, 30313 or made online at this link.

