Elder Cal Murrell, known as 'The Happy Preacher' dies

He was often a part of the MLK Day Commemorative Service held each year at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

ATLANTA — Condolences are pouring in after the death of Elder Cal Murrell, who was affectionally known in Atlanta as "The Happy Preacher."

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., took to social media Friday after learning of his death. "We were truly blessed to have him as a part of the Atlanta community and as a regular," she said. "He cared about us and gave so much of himself on our behalf."

My friend…I was so saddened today to learn that “The Happy Preacher” (Elder Cal Murrell) died. We were truly blessed to... Posted by Be A King on Saturday, January 15, 2022

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement, "homegoing services—and particularly the MLK Ecumenical Service—will not be the same without Elder Cal Murrell."

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said "our loss is heaven's gain."

"Atlanta has lost another icon, and now we bid farewell to Elder Cal L. Murrell aka 'The Happy Preacher.'" she said in a Sunday statement. "Let's all pause and remember him and his family today."

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Monday that Murrell would be missed.

"As many gather to honor Dr. King today, there will be a notable absence of Elder Cal Murrell. May you rejoice now in heaven Happy Preacher," he said.

Here are a few of the condolences that were made to honor "The Happy Preacher."

How divine that the Happy Preacher will spend MLK Day in heaven? He was a kind, generous, loving, and sanctified spirit, who was the biggest cheerleader that Atlanta has ever known. He will be missed. #thehappypreacher. #eldercalmurrell pic.twitter.com/mt0j65PVvY — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 16, 2022

Saddened to hear of the passing of church royalty and a COGIC jewel, the Happy Preached, Elder Cal Murrell. This was take.He will be missed at all the homegoing services (funerals), COGIC meetings and MLK services. I just didn’t realize how many people knew and loved him! pic.twitter.com/PIVyYPm3F0 — Kellen Brooks (@Kaybrux) January 17, 2022