MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly couple was killed in a house fire in Monroe County late Saturday night.

Shortly before midnight, firefighters arrived to the home on Strickland Loop after neighbors called 911 to report the fire.

When they arrived, crews said they discovered the home almost completely in flames, including the grass and cars around the house.

According to the Monroe County Fire Department, firefighters were aware that an elderly couple lived in the home, and every attempt was made to locate them.

Ultimately, firefighters said, the couple was found inside the home using a thermal imaging camera.

They were later identified as 91-year-old Virginia Adair and 87-year-old Morris Adair.

Their bodies were removed from the home and have been taken to the crime lab to determine their exact cause of death.

Crews from Monroe County and the city of Forsyth worked together to put out the fire and to retrieve the bodies of the two victims.

Fire officials said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

