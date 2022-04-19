83-year-old man killed in Paulding County fire

The Paulding County Fire Department has requested the state's fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 83-year-old man died in a Paulding County house fire early Tuesday morning, officials said.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at a home along Courthouse Park Drive in Temple.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

"Several residents who were able to escape the fire, including the disabled veteran, confirmed that another male occupant was still trapped in the kitchen area," the department said in a statement.

