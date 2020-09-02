PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Officials in Pickens County said a 66-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a house fire that displaced two other people.

Fire officials said the fire started at about 4:25 a.m. at the home on Georgia 53 at Derby Lane about six miles west of Jasper.

Authorities said they have not been able to determine a cause for the blaze as of this point, but it is believed to have started in the center of the house in the victim's bedroom.

Fire officials said the two people that escaped from the house, got out after hearing smoke alarms.

The single-story wooden house with vinyl siding was heavily damaged in the blaze and is considered a total loss, fire officials said.

According to officials, about 15 firefighters from Pickens County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire. No firefighters were hurt during the incident.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother





