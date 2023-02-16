Police save elderly woman from burning Conyers home

Police were unsure if anyone was still inside until two officers spotted an elderly woman inside, fighting to get out through a window.

CONYERS, Ga. — A video released on Wednesday shows how an elderly woman trapped inside a burning home was saved by officers with the Conyers Police Department.

Police were called to the fire Sunday, Feb. 12. When they arrived, "heavy smoke" was seen fuming from the house, according to a Facebook post from the CPD.

They said they were unsure if anyone was still inside until two officers spotted an elderly woman, fighting to get out through a window. An officer broke the window and was able to get to the woman.

"All officers on the scene worked as a team to successfully remove the elderly resident from the smoke-filled house," their post said.