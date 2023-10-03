Parents of star high school football player shot, killed announce lawsuit

Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall outside the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville on the night of October 5, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The family of a Jefferson High School football star spoke out after the 19-year-old accused in their son's shooting death was arraigned Friday morning.

The attorneys representing the parents of Elijah DeWitt said in a press conference they have decided to file a lawsuit against Sugarloaf Mills, Simon Property Group, Allied Universal and Dave & Buster’s.

They said they are suing the groups "for failing to provide adequate security even though they knew the property was– and continued to be– dangerous."

Elijah's parents explained why they decided to file the lawsuit.

His father, Craig DeWitt, recalled a conversation he had with an acquaintance who lives near the mall. "Since the incident, they call me and said, '[the mall] has been a problem for a while.'"

Craig DeWitt believes there should be more security measures at Sugarloaf Mills Mall.

"Its our duty as the DeWitt family just to step up and say, 'fix the problem, there needs to be more security measures in place,'' he said.

The teen's mother, Dawn DeWitt, wants to ensure that another parent in the community doesn't have to feel the pain of losing a child to gun violence.

"My ultimate goal, is to hope that no one feels this pain," she said. "I want to make sure, that no one else has to get a call that there child is shot and does not come home."

More on the case

Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall outside the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville on the night of Oct. 5, 2022.

The two teens accused in his killing: 19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan were previously indicted by a grand jury on one count of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A Gwinnett judge denied bond for Bryan and Richardson last October because they were allegedly a flight risk. The two were arrested in South Carolina just a week after the shooting.

Richardson was arraigned Friday morning in connection to Elijah DeWitt's murder. He pled not guilty to four charges including felony murder and malice murder.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of two life sentences plus 25 additional years in prison. Bryan has also pleaded not guilty in the case.

Photos: Elijah DeWitt 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12