Sketch released of possible suspect in murder of Oconee County gas station clerk

Elijah Wood, 23, was shot and killed while working at a RaceTrac on March 19.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — A major development in a high-profile murder came out Friday when authorities released a sketch of the man they believe was the killer.

Oconee County Sheriffs Office released the drawing of the suspect they believe shot and killed Elijah Wood, the 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk who was shot and killed while working at the Watkinsville store on March 19.

They said the description is based on information gathered in the case, but did not elaborate. They added that the information is not to be considered as an exact match of the suspect.

"We urge anyone with credible information on any likely suspect to report that information to law enforcement regardless if the person matches the description or sketch of the suspect," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "All suspects and leads will be investigated."

As of July, a $50,000 reward was being offered in the case.

The sheriff's office previously said state and federal agencies have been involved in the case, extensive analysis has been done on surveillance videos and with a criminal profiler, and hundreds of tips have come in.

The drawing is based solely on surveillance footage and still shots taken from the store surveillance, they said.

They said the suspect could be a light-skinned African American, Hispanic, Indian, or biracial man. They said he is believed to be around 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall and in his "late teens to early 30s."