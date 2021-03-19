Mom 'overwhelmed with love' from community after daughter in Amber Alert found safe, police say

The police department said the mom wants to publically thank everyone for their support. They will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 1-year-old who was missing for hours after her mother's car was stolen with her inside in DeKalb County early Thursday morning is safe in her arms again. The DeKalb County Police Department said Elizabeth Grisby is overjoyed that little Royalty was found safe and she wants to publicly say thanks.

Police will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to introduce the two. They said she is overwhelmed with love and support from the community.

The terrifying encounter, which prompted an Amber Alert, started around 2 a.m.

Police said the mom was working as a DoorDash driver making a food delivery along the 1200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain, when the car was stolen with the 1-year-old in the backseat. Capt. Brian Deloach said the car was still running when the mom got out of the vehicle.

DeKalb Police said they eventually located the car in a nearby neighborhood, but the child was nowhere to be found.

By the afternoon, Police Chief M. V. Ramos said they were looking for a 14-year-old in connection with the kidnapping. He was arrested in Atlanta, but the search continued to find baby Royalty.

Ramos said it wasn't until they received a call from a homeowner, who had been alerted by someone who was passing by that a baby was crying on the porch, that they found her. She was found in the 1500 block of Stoneleigh Hill, which is not far from the original scene, according to Ramos.

The child was then taken to the hospital for an examination to make sure she was OK.