2 teens shot inside home in drive-by shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Police said they are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta that sent a 19 and 15 year old to the hospital.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Elleby Road, not far from McDonough Boulevard.

Atlanta Police officers say the two teens were inside the home when someone or multiple people in a vehicle began firing at the home. They believe the victims had been involved in a dispute with a group at a different location. Several hours later, the shooting occurred.

The two are expected to be OK, according to authorities.