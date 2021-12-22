x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 teens shot inside home in drive-by shooting, police say

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Elleby Road, according to authorities.

ATLANTA — Police said they are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta that sent a 19 and 15 year old to the hospital.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Elleby Road, not far from McDonough Boulevard.

Atlanta Police officers say the two teens were inside the home when someone or multiple people in a vehicle began firing at the home. They believe the victims had been involved in a dispute with a group at a different location. Several hours later, the shooting occurred.  

The two are expected to be OK, according to authorities. 

No suspect information has been released. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Holiday party turns into deadly family fight, Georgia man sentenced in Jan. 6 riot, Missing Gainesville teen | Top headlines