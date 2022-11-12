'Kind, precious, funny' | Grandmother killed at Buckhead home loved family, animals

Eleanor Bowles was stabbed to death on Saturday when police believe she approached someone trying to steal her Lexus SUV.

ATLANTA — Just a day after her body was found inside a Buckhead home, friends and family are remembering the 77-year-old woman.

Atlanta Police officers said the investigation is early, but have recovered her vehicle and want to speak to a person of interest who was seen near the SUV.

The organizer of an online fundraiser said the grandmother was preparing for the Christmas holiday before her life was taken. Additionally, police said her son, who was coming home for the holiday to visit with Bowles, found her.

"My mom was the North Star in my world," Michael Bowles, Eleanor's son said in a statement to 11Alive. "She was a beautiful soul, and she taught me how to approach the world with empathy."

Michael said that finding his mom the way he did is something that will never leave him and that what happened to her was "her worst nightmare." He echoed that his visit home for the holidays came just a few hours too late.

Michael said that he is committed to spreading the word about what happened to his mom and hopes that people who read what happened can come together to bring about change when it comes to violent and senseless crimes.

"This is not a way a family should have to spend their holiday season -- mourning and grieving the death of a loved one," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr said.

Ellen, what friends called her, loved animals. Money raised from the fundraiser will go to an organization she loved -- The Atlanta Humane Society.

They also said they hope to raise awareness to stop crime in Atlanta.