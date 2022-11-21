'The fire was blazing' | Residents recount moments after blaze breaks out at DeKalb apartment complex

Officials said the fire destroyed several units at the Ellis Apartments in Clarkston.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Dozens of people are homeless just days before the Thanksgiving holiday after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County Apartment complex.

Residents at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive said the fire engulfed the building in a matter of minutes early Monday.

“As soon as we came outside, we saw the firetrucks coming up the hill and then boom the fire was blazing," resident Sheree Carter said.

Carter said her boyfriend woke her up around 4 a.m. after hearing what sounded like pops. They also saw water flowing down the stairwell.

“He started hearing the wires popping and he immediately told everyone 'Hey we got get up, we got get out of here – there’s something going on,'" Carter added.

Residents said that many people used space heaters at the complex because the buildings didn't stay properly heated. However, DeKalb County Fire said the cause is still under investigation.

Captain Jackson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire said they believe it started on the second floor.

"They were able to save half of the building," Daniels said. "It would have been a total of eight units burned if the fire had gotten to the other side."

Red Cross was at the scene and assisted seven families, but said they believe that number will increase.