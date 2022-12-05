Clayton County holding 3-day event to help residents sign up for emergency rental assistance program

The county said the "one-stop event" expedites the pre-qualification process and offers assistance to complete an application.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People who are seeking rental assistance in Clayton County can apply for a program and get some in-person help with the application process.

Clayton County Board of Commissioners is hosting a three-day event where residents and landlords who want to take advantage of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can get guidance about the process.

Clayton County residents impacted financially by the pandemic can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to get help with rent and utilities. County officials said they want to expedite the distribution of $6.5 million reallocated in ERAP 2 funds before the end of the year.

The county said the "one-stop event" expedites the pre-qualification process, offers assistance to complete an application, and assists applicants with scanning and uploading the required documents onsite.

Below is the list of dates and times for the three-day event at the Morrow Center, located at 1180 Southlake Circle (Suite 100).

Monday, Dec. 5 from noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who want to attend can preregister online. The county said residents who have internet connectivity and a scanner can upload their documents online before the event to reduce wait times. Staff representatives from Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Melanated Pearl Corporation will also help with applications, scanning, and uploading documents onsite.

There is also a list of documents needed to apply. Check here to see the required documents.