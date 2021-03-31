Georgia car emissions inspection requirements being waived after system outage

The waiver is in effect until further notice and will end as soon as the system outage has been restored.

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers registering their cars for the current year won't have to get an emissions inspection in the foreseeable future, after a reported outage in the system that collects that information.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said on March 30, it learned of a "widespread system outage" that affected the transmission of information to and from vehicle emissions inspection stations in Georgia. The result, the EPD said, is that most vehicle emissions inspection stations are not able to conduct emissions inspections normally.

Because of that, the EPD said it has "temporarily" waived the emissions inspection requirement for any vehicle that is registered, or whose registration is being renewed, on or after March 30.