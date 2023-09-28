Here's why Emory was just awarded $9.2 million

ATLANTA — Emory University is getting recognition and funding help to continue its efforts in diversifying the scientists behind research efforts.
The National Science Foundation awarded the university $9.2 million to support the expansion of the National Organization of Research Development Professionals (NORDP) Consultants Program, "which is dedicated to diversifying the U.S. research ecosystem," according to a news release.
NORDP Consultants Program provides research development services to minority-serving institutions (MSIs).
Congresswoman Nikema Williams, whose district includes Emory's Atlanta campus, said the funds will help Emory collaborate with other MSIs to create valuable partnerships.
“Minority-serving institutions have educated generations of leaders and conducted groundbreaking research, while providing economic opportunity to help close the racial wealth gap," Williams said in a news release.
This award will be used to extend research development support to MSIs across four new cohorts for longer projects.
"Ultimately, the project will broaden participation by increasing the capacity of MSIs to develop research projects, secure funding and engage students in research," according to a news release.