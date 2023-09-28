Here's why Emory was just awarded $9.2 million

This award will be used to extend research development support, according to a news release.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Emory University is getting recognition and funding help to continue its efforts in diversifying the scientists behind research efforts.

The National Science Foundation awarded the university $9.2 million to support the expansion of the National Organization of Research Development Professionals (NORDP) Consultants Program, "which is dedicated to diversifying the U.S. research ecosystem," according to a news release.

NORDP Consultants Program provides research development services to minority-serving institutions (MSIs).

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, whose district includes Emory's Atlanta campus, said the funds will help Emory collaborate with other MSIs to create valuable partnerships.

“Minority-serving institutions have educated generations of leaders and conducted groundbreaking research, while providing economic opportunity to help close the racial wealth gap," Williams said in a news release.

This award will be used to extend research development support to MSIs across four new cohorts for longer projects.