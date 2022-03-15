Emory, Children's Healthcare looking for volunteers to participate in COVID testing study

To be eligible to participate in the study, individuals must have COVID symptoms and must not have been tested for the virus yet.

ATLANTA — Emory and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta are looking for adults and children showing COVID symptoms to help them with a new testing study.

Emory said in a release that eligible participants will receive a COVID PCR test at no cost and may be asked to provide additional samples such as nasal or oral swabs. Those who are able to participate in the study will receive a $50 gift card.

Emory added appointments will take approximately 30 minutes. The new research site will be staffed with nurses and research coordinators from both Emory and Children's.

“Research is only as strong as the community behind it. Participating in this study will help us ensure that the COVID tests which reach the drug store shelves are reliable, fast and user-friendly,” researcher Dr. Wilbur Lam said.