'All clear' after bomb threat on Emory's Oxford campus

OXFORD, Ga. — Officials were looking into a bomb threat on the Oxford campus of Emory University, they said Sunday. By around 12:10 p.m., the all clear was given after "no device was found."
As a precaution, they said on social media, Jolley Residential Center buildings were evacuated.
They added that Emory Police and other law enforcement officials were "searching the area."
The initial threat came in around 10:05 a.m., they said in a statement.
"Emory Police and other law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search and determined there was no threat to the community," they said.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
