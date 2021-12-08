Emory University Police investigating after Autism Center gets vandalized

On Monday, staff found racial slurs and swastikas painted onto the building, as well as some property damage.

ATLANTA — Emory University Police are investigating after the Emory Autism Center was vandalized over the weekend.

A Spokesperson for Emory University Laura Diamond said on Monday, staff found racial slurs and swastikas painted onto the building, as well as some property damage.

The Emory Autism Center, EAC, is located on Emory University's Clairmont campus.

The university released a statement to the community in part that said, "These acts of racism and antisemitism are painful for all of us at the EAC and in the Emory community. They will not be tolerated, and every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice."

The university said its priority is the wellbeing and safety of faculty, staff, learners, patients and their families.