ATLANTA -- A woman was stabbed early Sunday evening and dumped near Emory University's baseball field early Sunday evening.

According to the victim, who is unaffiliated with Emory, she was dropped off near the field, which is located at 701 Peavine Creek Drive, where she called 911.

Emory police and emergency medical services responded, and she was transported to Grady. Emory Police and Atlanta Police are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

