Loganville teen on whose emotional college acceptance video went viral appears on 'Ellen'

The Loganville teen found out she was accepted into Duke University with her father by her side, and her moment was shared along with hundreds online.

ATLANTA — Skylar Hughes touched thousands after recording a very personal moment in front of her mother’s grave.

The producers of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ learned about Skylar’s story and invited the Grayson High School senior and her father to appear on the show through a virtual interview.

The 17-year-old shared with Ellen that although her mother died from a brain aneurysm over five years ago, she is still learning from her every day.

During the interview, Skylar revealed why Duke University is her dream school and how she plans to afford the expensive tuition.

After hearing Skylar’s touching story and plans for the future, Ellen surprised her with $25,000 to put towards her college tuition, courtesy of Shutterfly