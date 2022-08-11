Employee in custody after 'isolated shooting' incident at Union County Primary School, GBI says

Authorities were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to the school. The school was not in session, but teachers were planning for the first day of school on Friday.

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A day before classes were set to begin at Union County Primary School in Blairsville, an employee was taken into custody after an "isolated shooting at a specific unoccupied vehicle" Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to the school. The school was not in session, but teachers were planning for the first day of class on Friday.

"Someone targeted a specific unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the school," the GBI said. "The suspect, a school employee, is in custody and there is no threat to the public."

Multiple agencies responded to the threat including the Union County Schools Police Department, Union County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.

The GBI said it's taking the lead on the investigation. Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"As the investigation progresses, we will provide updates," the GBI said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.