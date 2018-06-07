Every now and then you'll find an employee at your favorite shop or restaurant that just makes your day.

Carlos Slaughter is that kind of guy.

Angel Goodwin works at the Panera Bread on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard with Slaughter and says if folks had their way, Slaughter would work everyday.

"The customers love him. They look for him, they get excited when they get to see him, if he's not here some go crazy and get a little sassy," Goodwin said.

The personable guy serves up a hearty helping of smiles and positive vibes everyday at Panera.

Customer Marcia Aldridge says Carlos is extraordinary.

"He always greets me when I come in here with a smile and a hug and we talk about our life," Aldridge said.

Slaughter is constantly moving and looking out for every customer. He even walks folks out to their car in the rain while holding an umbrella for them.

"If your dog needs water, I'm going to get your dog water," Slaughter said. "Just to wake up and stand on this earth, that motivates me to do anything I want to do and I try to spread that amongst the customers."

Slaughter gets asked a lot if he ever has a bad day.

"I go through a struggle everyday, but you don't bring it into the establishment you work in, you really don't and I never do that," Slaughter said.

Slaughter wasn't always happy and fun-loving.

Six years ago his life looked very different.

"I say like, selling drugs, fighting, just getting into major trouble," Slaughter said. "I just realized it wasn't me. So when I got here I started meeting people and talking, and I felt like, 'okay I found my calling.'"

It's a gentler way of life for a man who's completely changed his course, and the dramatic transformation isn't lost on him.

"Man it's like I'm a different person, like everything that was bad about me is just totally gone and now I'm just all good and living for the good now," Slaughter said.

It's hard not to miss a guy who's gone through tough times but chooses to see the positive in everything.

Slaughter works at the Panera Bread on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

