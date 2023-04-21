Employees dropped nearly 15 feet after jet bridge malfunctions at Atlanta airport, officials say

It happened at Concourse F at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

ATLANTA — Several employees were dropped from a jet bridge after it malfunctioned at the Atlanta airport Friday night, an airport spokesperson said.

Officials said the employees were working on the bridge located at Concourse F at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when something went wrong, causing it to drop nearly 15 feet with multiple people on it.

The workers were checked out by EMS at the airport and normal operations continued to resume.