ATLANTA — After the two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend, Georgia's lawmakers have started to react on social media, offering prayers of support and condolences to the victims and their loved ones.

At least 20 people were killed and another 26 injured at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas on Saturday. A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with that shooting.

A Justice Department official said the federal government is treating that shooting as a domestic terrorism case. The US Attorney said the federal government is investigating the attack in order to bring forward federal hate crime and firearms charges against the suspect.

The suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, as identified to the Associated Press by two law enforcement sources. He has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on capital murder charges, and the authorities are seeking the death penalty.

In Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, nine people were shot to death and another 27 others were injured during another mass shooting - the second in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday afternoon, Dayton Police confirmed that gunman's identity as 24-year-old Connor Betts. Authorities said Betts wore body armor and carried a rifle as he gunned down his victims in the city's historic Oregon neighborhood near the downtown area.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offered his family's prayers via Twitter following Saturday's attack in El Paso, followed by a second one on Sunday with prayers for those affected in Dayton.

US Rep. John Lewis offered his prayers for the people of El Paso following Saturday's shooting.

US Rep. Lucy McBath also offered her thoughts, coupling it with the concern regarding gun violence which took the life of her son in 2012.

US Sen. Johnny Isakson also offered his prayers to the people who were affected both in Texas and Ohio.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has also offered her prayers and concerns about the mass shootings.

