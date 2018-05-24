ATLANTA -- Summer's around the corner, and so is an Atlanta tradition: the 49th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

11Alive is calling on metro Atlanta's best singers to enter the "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest to win a chance to perform the national anthem at the start line of the world's largest 10k on the Fourth of July.

The entry period runs from Tuesday, May 29 to Friday, June 8 at 12:00pm.

To enter the contest:

Email a link to an original video of entrant singing the national anthem to contests@11alive.com - OR - upload a video to 11Alive's "Your Take" portal "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" channel at yourtake.11alive.com

Video must be no longer than three (3) minutes in length

Submit your video by Friday, June 8 at 12:00pm

To qualify, entrants must be at least 10 years of age at time of entry.

A maximum of four (4) individuals may be included in a submission. Maximum one (1) entry per contestant.

CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF RULES

© 2018 WXIA