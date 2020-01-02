The entire interstate area where a fire happened Saturday morning on I-85 at Plesantdale Rd. is damaged. The crash happened in the Northbound lanes at around 8:00 a.m.

The fire was so intense, it damaged every lane. A 100 ft. by 70 ft. section was impacted, according to Georgia Department of Transportation. The officials told 11Alive’s Jerry Carnes that before the road can reopen, there has to be an emergency repaving.

Officials have not released a time for when it will reopen.

Police said two people were was killed in the fiery wreck. According to GDOT, a tractor-trailer carrying fuel and two other vehicles collided, causing the wreck. They said that the tractor-trailer and one of the other vehicles overturned.

The tractor-trailer driver and one person in the other vehicle were killed.

Businesses on Dawson Boulevard and Crescent Drive in the area were evacuated, according to officials. Drivers near the crash were evacuated from their vehicles.

As they jumped over the wall, officers could be heard getting people to move away from the roadway as fire and other emergency equipment was moving down the access road toward the fire.

One motorist who saw the fire as he was on his way to work, Stephen Paul, spoke with 11Alive News.

"I saw three different smoke plumes. To be honest, it looked like a fuel truck exploded," Paul said. "Some of the fuel may have dumped into the drains. I could see some flames coming from one storm drain."

