ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Corrections tweeted out that an inmate escaped after he failed to return from his work release.

William Birge, 30, was last seen at his place of employment on Dunquesne Road in Atlanta and was wearing civilian clothing, according to the tweet.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 174 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

If you see Birge you are told to not approach him and call 911.

Birge was serving time at at Atlanta TC for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon according to the Department of Corrections website.

