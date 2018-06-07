NEW ORLEANS -- Atlanta's mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will join NBC's Lester Holt on Saturday as part of a panel discussion between four African American mayors.

The discussion, titled "The Mighty Voice of Black Women in Politics" is scheduled for Saturday 1:10 p.m. at the Essence Festival which is being held in New Orleans through the weekend. Holt has been named the moderator. Essence Festival is an annual star-studded event centered around music but also includes discussions of society, ethics, and race.

Bottoms will be joined by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Gary Indiana Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in a discussion focusing on major issues facing the African American community in each city.

Bottoms has made a point of criminal justice reform in the city since becoming mayor - something being discussed in-depth during a later panel also at essence festival.

Since becoming mayor, Bottoms has made some pointed decisions and proposals that have had a major impact on the city's criminal justice system. Mere weeks after becoming mayor, she called for the removal of cash bonds for non-violent violations of city ordinances.

It comes on the heels of other criminal justice reform by her predecessor, Kasim Reed, who signed a bill that decriminalized marijuana, making possession of less than an ounce of the substance a finable offense and taking jail-time off the table within the city limits.

The other discussion, also moderated by Holt, will include rappers Meek Mill and Remy Ma. The two are expected to speak regarding their experiences with the American justice system and the work they are doing the elevate the national conversation around criminal justice reform. The discussion will also include the obstacles many, especially African American women, face when they re-enter society after incarceration.

