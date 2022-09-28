Etowah High School evacuated | What we know

State and local police are currently sweeping the campus.

ATLANTA — Etowah High School in Woodstock has issued an "emergency evacuation" Wednesday due to a bomb threat, according to the school district.

State and local police are currently sweeping the campus.

11Alive has reached out to district officials and law enforcement for updates.

The school has asked parents not to call or come to the school for pickup.

In a letter posted to the school's website:

The Superintendent of Schools has issued an immediate emergency evacuation of Etowah High School due to an anonymous bomb threat as recommended by local and State law enforcement agencies.

Please do not call the campus or come to the campus at this time. We need to keep driveways open for dismissal and phone lines open for emergency communications.

Student drivers will be dismissed from campus at 11:15 a.m. Buses will begin bringing students home immediately after that dismissal. If your child is normally a car rider, please report to E.T. Booth Middle School at 11:30 a.m. to pick them up.

We are taking this threat seriously and conducting a full investigation in an abundance of caution. Law enforcement agencies are arriving at the school to sweep the campus.

