European hornets in Georgia | Are they dangerous?

ATLANTA — Over the past few weeks, sightings of European hornets have increased and viewers at home have asked if the species is common in Georgia and whether its sting can cause a severe allergic reaction.

11Alive did some digging and according to University of Georgia Professor of Entomology Dr. Nancy Hinkle, it is not out of the ordinary to see the species in Georgia.

“European hornets are not common in Georgia, but they're not terribly rare either. They are an introduced species, but they've been here over 200 years,” Hinkle said.

The hornets can often be mistaken for other insects like yellow jackets, however, European hornets are larger by comparison and primarily yellow, black and red. Hinkle said they mostly live in forests and heavily wooded areas, but can sometimes make their way into parks and neighborhoods – even though these are not the best places to maintain their colonies.

“It's very challenging for them there. Remember, they eat insects, so European hornets have to have a lot of prey, a lot of insects available for them,” she explained.

Pestworld.org reported each colony can contain between 200-400 members. Throughout the summer is when these colonies get their largest, which Hinkle believes could contribute to the more recent sightings. However, this is not a year-round occurrence.

“We usually have our frost in this part of the state around Halloween. So by Halloween, you'll probably be seeing tremendous drop off in the number of stinging insects in general,” Hinkle said.

Until then, she suggested steering clear of European hornets if spotted. Although their stings are not deadly, they can cause large swelling in the affected area. This is remedied by applying an ice pack to the wound for a couple of hours, but for those who are allergic to the hornets, it is important to watch for warning signs of a reaction.

“The conditions to watch for, of course, are swelling, severe swelling and any problem breathing or the development of hives,” according to Hinkle.

If these symptoms occur, she said to immediately get emergency assistance and call 911, but she maintained the best way to prevent a sting is to avoid the species.